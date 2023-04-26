Musqueam elder forced to leave reserve for housing

Musqueam elder Dunstan Campbell is packing his bags and moving off the reserve.

The 77-year-old shared his story with CTV News last week about his poor living conditions and the lack of action the band has taken to help him.

Campbell says the band council has been silent, and he has been relying on a community social worker and friends to solve his housing crisis.

"This is not a dream. This is not a nightmare. This is reality," said Campbell from inside his deteriorating living room.

Since the story broke on Friday, Campbell says the Squamish First Nation has offered to step in and provide a temporary room for three months or help him find a hotel room.

Although it's not home, Campbell says he's grateful for the community support. He's hopeful that the time away will allow the Musqueam staff and council to find a solution so he can return to the reserve.

"This is the first time I've reached out for help in my entire life. I've never asked anyone for anything," said Campbell.

If the Musqueam band can't find a housing solution, the elder plans to save money to buy a trailer to put on his Musqueam property until a more permanent option becomes available.

According to the Musqueam website, it touts that it's part of a First Nation development partnership that splits assets worth more than a billion dollars.

The group currently oversees six properties totalling 160 acres of prime real estate throughout metro Vancouver, including the massive redevelopment of Jericho Lands.

The Musqueam band could not be reached for comment on Wednesday but said in a statement last week that although it is investing in these projects, it still relies on limited federal funding to run services.

"The hope is, one day, through rights recognition and economic development, Musqueam will generate enough income to support the growth of our community and the well-being of all of our people, but we just aren't there yet," read the statement.

Former Musqueam Chief Gail Sparrow, who also sits as a community board member, says there is plenty of money to help Campbell and others, but they choose not to.

"We have a revenue-based business, we're the richest band in Canada, and I know as a former chief and sitting on the board on what we have and what we owe and it wouldn't take anything to transfer over the help immediately," said Sparrow.

By speaking to CTV News, Sparrow says she has faced backlash from the band council but is standing by what she says is right and fighting for Campbell and others the right to safe housing.