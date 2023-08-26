Murderer dies of 'apparent natural causes' at B.C. prison

An inmate has died of "apparent natural causes" in a B.C. prison, after spending more than 40 years behind bars.

The Correctional Service of Canada announced the death of Clifford Maltby in a statement Friday, saying the inmate died the day before at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford.

Maltby was serving an indeterminate sentence that began on Nov. 9, 1982, according to the CSC. He was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery and other offences.

The CSC did not elaborate on the circumstances of the crimes, which were committed more than 40 years ago.

"As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," the service said in its statement.

"CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified."