    • Murderer dies in B.C. prison after 45 years behind bars

    The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison on the grounds of the Pacific Institution, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The Matsqui Institution, a medium-security federal men's prison on the grounds of the Pacific Institution, is seen in Abbotsford, B.C., on Thursday October 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    A convicted murderer has died in custody in B.C.'s Fraser Valley, 45 years after his sentence began.

    Roy William MacGregor died "of apparent natural causes" on Sunday, according to a brief statement from the Correctional Service of Canada.

    MacGregor was an inmate at the Pacific Institution in Abbotsford at the time of his death. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence that began on May 2, 1978, meaning he spent a little more than 45 years behind bars.

    His sentence stemmed from "second-degree murder and other convictions," the CSC said, adding that MacGregor's next of kin has been notified of his death.

    "As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) will review the circumstances," the statement reads. "CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified."

