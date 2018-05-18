

CTV Vancouver





Homicide investigators were called to a dirt road in Richmond, B.C. Thursday after a dog walker stumbled upon a man's body.

Police said the witness was walking their dog in a remote area of Dyke Road near the Fraser River when they made the grim discovery.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to the scene, and has since confirmed the deceased was the victim of foul play.

The incident followed two days after 31-year-old Surrey resident Amanjot Singh Hans was gunned down at a Chevron gas station in Langley. IHIT said investigators are working to figure out whether the two incidents could be linked.

"We're still trying to determine if there is any connection to any other active violence or any other homicides that we've had in the Lower Mainland," Cpl. Frank Jang said. "Right now, it's too early to tell."

The dead man's identity hasn't been released because police haven't notified all of his family members. Jang said they will be releasing his name eventually so they can gather information on what he was doing in the days leading up to his death.

The cause of his death hasn't been confirmed, but an autopsy is expected to be performed in the coming days.

With files from CTV Vancouver’s Nafeesa Karim