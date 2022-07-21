Murder plot: B.C. man who pleaded guilty in another homicide sentenced for shooting that never happened

A man formerly convicted in a British Columbia homicide case will spend years behind bars for his role in another murder plot.

Brandon Nandan was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to his role in a shooting that never happened.

Nandan was 28 when he was charged last March with conspiracy and counsel to commit murder with a firearm.

He was identified as a suspect by the anti-gang organization known as the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC).

The CFSEU had been working at the time with Mounties in Surrey and Burnaby "in response to information learned of an alleged conspiracy to commit murder," the unit said in a news release announcing his conviction and sentencing on Wednesday.

The plot never went ahead, the CFSEU said, crediting police with thwarting the murder.

At the same time, the cities were dealing with "potentially lethal drugs" being produced and distributed in the region.

Police raids in several locations in December 2020 led to the arrest of a suspect and the seizure, the CFSEU said, of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, firearms, firearms suppressors (silencers) and several other weapons.

The unit charged Nandan the following March with the conspiracy and counsel charges, as well as firearms- and drug-related offences.

In total, Nandan faced 17 charges.

Last month, the accused pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of counselling to commit the indictable offence of discharging a firearm with intent to endanger life, a charge that takes into account that the indictable offence didn't actually happen.

He also pleaded guilty to three drug possession charges, one trafficking charge and three weapons-related charges, the CFSEU said.

He was sentenced to a total of 15 years behind bars, but because of time served beforehand, the total remaining sentence is just shy of 13 years.

While not mentioned by the CFSEU, Nandan also made headlines in a 2011 homicide case.

Branson Sanders was 20 years old when his charred remains were found in a park in Burnaby that November.

The court heard those behind the murder planned it in the days before, over the phone and by text message.

Sanders was lured to a basement in Surrey and stabbed with a machete, according to evidence presented at trial. His body was burned and dumped in Robert Burnaby Park.

Nandan was one of two people charged with second-degree murder in the case. He and his co-accused pleaded guilty to manslaughter, and were sentenced in 2014 to six years in prison.