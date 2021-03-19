Murder conviction handed down in targeted fatal shooting in Kamloops
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 10:34AM PDT
Police and paramedics respond after a shooting victim was found outside the Comfort Inn and Suites in Kamloops, B.C. on Jan. 23, 2019. (Twitter/@Knowen2foldem)
A first-degree murder conviction has been handed down in Kamloops court after a fatal shooting more than two years ago in Brocklehurst.
A jury has found Hugh McIntosh guilty in the death of Jason Glover, while McIntosh was also found guilty in the attempted murder of another.
RCMP said at the time of the shooting in February 2019 that it was targeted and connected to the local drug trade.
Another man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and his sentencing is set for next month.