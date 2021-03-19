A first-degree murder conviction has been handed down in Kamloops court after a fatal shooting more than two years ago in Brocklehurst.

A jury has found Hugh McIntosh guilty in the death of Jason Glover, while McIntosh was also found guilty in the attempted murder of another.

RCMP said at the time of the shooting in February 2019 that it was targeted and connected to the local drug trade.

Another man pleaded guilty to manslaughter and his sentencing is set for next month.