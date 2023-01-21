Murder charge laid more than 11 months after Coquitlam stabbing

A Surrey man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a stabbing that took place nearly a year ago.

Jeffrey Stevens, 21, was arrested Friday by Surrey RCMP. On Saturday, he was charged with the murder of 66-year-old Terry Miller.

Miller was found suffering from stab wounds on Feb. 10, 2022, in the area of 228 Schoolhouse St. in Coquitlam, according to the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

He died from his injuries 12 days later.

IHIT said in a news release Saturday that Stevens has also been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a second victim, who survived the incident.

“Yesterday’s arrest followed a year of dedicated work by investigators,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, in the release.

“I’m proud of the hard work of the investigators who were committed to seeing this through.”