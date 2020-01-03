Murder charge laid in Surrey’s 1st homicide of 2020
Homicide investigators were called to Surrey after a man was found dead early Thursday morning.
VANCOUVER -- A murder charge has been approved against a 33-year-old man in connection with Surrey’s first homicide of 2020.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Michael James Petronio has been charged with second-degree murder and is scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on Friday afternoon.
Surrey RCMP were called to a strip mall just before 1 a.m. on Thursday near 75A Avenue and Scott Road for reports of a fight.
Witnesses called 911 and one bystander followed the suspect from a distance, leading police to find and arrest him a few blocks from the crime scene. By the time police arrived, the victim was already dead and the suspect had fled the scene, according to police. IHIT also located a weapon they said was “possibly” used in the murder.
The victim has been identified by police as 39-year-old Jason Stanley Wells.
