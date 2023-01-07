Murder charge laid in fatal Mission stabbing, IHIT says

A 27-year-old Chilliwack man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a fatal stabbing in Mission last month.

Matthew Bauer was arrested Friday for the murder of 64-year-old Holbert Tew, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a news release Saturday.

IHIT said the BC Prosecution Service approved the second-degree murder charge against Bauer on Saturday.

The homicide occurred on Dec. 14 at Tew's home in the 33800 block of 4th Avenue, near Mary Street in Mission.

Local Mounties were called to the scene around 7 a.m. that day for a report of a stabbing. When they arrived, they found a wounded man, who died at the scene.

IHIT took over the investigation, saying initial evidence suggested the killing was targeted, though the motive remained unknown. They did not release the victim's name until their announcement of charges Saturday.

“IHIT is extremely thankful for the dedication of our partners at each detachment, municipal police agency, as well as the support from all the Integrated Teams,” said Sgt. Timothy Pierotti, of IHIT, in the release.

“Investigators are continuing to work to determine a motive.”