VANCOUVER -- A man has been charged in connection with a death at a homeless camp in Surrey earlier this year.

Invinceable Green has been charged with second-degree murder more than six months after a homicide in a wooded area known as "The Sanctuary."

The body of Carlos Robles Palafox was found the evening of June 4. The Surrey RCMP said at the time that his body had been located by members of its mental health outreach team, which had been conducting a foot patrol in the area.

His remains were found in an area off King George Boulevard near 128 Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said Palafox was new to Surrey, and had come to find a place to stay.

"He had only limited contact with the community in this area," IHIT said.

Investigators believe Palafox had met Green before his death, though only once, briefly.

They do not believe the victim's homicide was random.

Green, age 35, is known to the community as "Vince," Sgt. Frank Jang said in a statement.

"We believe there are people within the community that have information about this homicide."

IHIT is looking to speak to those people, and ask them to contact the investigation team. Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.