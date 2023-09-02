Murder charge laid in death of 22-year-old Prince George woman

A 23-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to one of the cases in which a woman was found dead in Prince George in July.

Prince George RCMP announced the charge against Zain Wood in a news release Thursday.

Wood is accused of killing a 22-year-old woman on July 18, in what police initially described as a call about a home invasion in the 2100 block of Upland Street.

Police provided few details at the time, saying only that they believed the killing was targeted and that there was no further risk to the general public.

The murder happened the day after another suspicious death in the city.

On July 17, a woman was found dead in a home in the 1500 block of Victoria Street. Two weeks later, police confirmed that the case was being investigated as a homicide, but no further updates have been provided.