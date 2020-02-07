VANCOUVER -- Months after a man collapsed and died in Vancouver's West End neighbourhood, police have secured murder and manslaughter charges against a pair of suspects.

Authorities haven't shared any details about what happened to the victim, 43-year-old Fizul Mohammed, except to say that he was injured in the Downtown Eastside on Nov. 28, 2019.

The victim somehow managed to make his way to the area of Robson and Denman streets before collapsing. He was then taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On Friday, the Vancouver Police Department announced charges against two men in connection with Mohammed's killing. Shaikh Hussain, 26, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and Trent Harper, 24, is charged with one count of manslaughter.

Authorities said both of the men are being held in custody.