VANCOUVER -- A man in his 20s has been charged in connection with a body found in an Abbotsford, B.C., parking lot last month.

Kevin Wesley has been charged with first-degree murder in the death. The 21-year-old was arrested Friday, and charged the next day.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced the charge Monday, but did not provide any information on a motive in the case. IHIT also did not say how the suspect knew the victim, if at all.

Few details have been provided about the death of a man since identified as 44-year-old Christopher Hood, whose body was found in the early morning hours of July 5.

Hood's remains were found in a parking lot near Clearbrook Park. At the time, his death was considered suspicious.

Since then, police say, investigators have determined that Hood's death was targeted.

They said Wesley's arrest was "as a result of significant case developments," but did not elaborate.

According to IHIT, the investigation is still active, and the team is working to "build a complete image of what led to this event."

IHIT asks anyone with more information, or who interacted with Wesley, to come forward.