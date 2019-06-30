

CTV News Vancouver





Search and rescue crews in Metro Vancouver had a busy day on Sunday, with multiple long line rescues on the North Shore and in Lions Bay.

As of 4 p.m., North Shore Rescue confirmed that it had recovered a 55-year-old man who was unconscious. Crews say he had been hiking with a group of people in the vicinity of Norvan Falls when he fell, suffered a head injury, and was knocked out.

NSR's Scott Merriman said the individual had also suffered an arm injury.

He was long-lined to Inter River Park shortly after 4 p.m. and transported to hospital. The man's condition was unknown at that time.

NSR was assisting Lions Bay Search and Rescue at the time the Norvan Falls call came in, Merriman said.

"We had this call come in right as we finished that," he said. "I understand there was a call that came in in the valley as well, and just as we've wrapped this call we've now got another possible missing individual in the Lynn Headwaters area."

Earlier in the afternoon, Lions Bay SAR tweeted that it had been called to rescue an injured hiker off of Binkert Trail.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.