Multiple reports of household items spilling onto B.C. highways as moving day approaches

With moving day approaching for many British Columbians, drivers are being reminded to properly secure their belongings before hitting the road – or risk spilling them all over the highway.

It's a lesson several motorists apparently learned the hard way over the weekend.

DriveBC said there were multiple reports of "lost loads of household memorabilia" and other possessions on Saturday and Sunday, including on Highway 1, Highway 3 and Highway 17.

"Too many specific locations to share," DriveBC wrote on Twitter. "Please ensure your load is secure before attempting to move it from Point A to Point B. Thank you, in advance."

Officials said reports of household items tumbling onto busy highways is common toward the end of the month.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more details on the incidents reported over the weekend.