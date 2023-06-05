Multiple Metro Vancouver police agencies join forces to tackle retail theft in Surrey

A crackdown on retail theft in Surrey has resulted in 26 arrests, the recommendation of 15 criminal charges and the recovery of more than $5,000 in stolen merchandise, according to police.

On Monday, Surrey RCMP revealed the results of a combined effort at Guilford Town Centre on May 25, which was assisted by Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Delta Police Department.

According to Mounties, five arrest warrants were executed during the day-long operation, and the people taken into custody included teenagers as well as adults in their 40s.

“We recognize that criminals are conducting retail theft across municipal borders, often using public transit, and their crimes have a significant negative impact on the community, including local businesses. These crimes result in additional costs to our families with each purchase we make,” said Staff Sgt. Nigel Pronger of Surrey RCMP’s North Community Response Unit.

Vancouver’s Donovan Alexander, 26, is among one of the people arrested during the combined police effort—not once, but twice that day.

The first time he was arrested for theft on May 25, Mounties say he was released on an undertaking to appear in court.

However, 90 minutes later, police observed him stealing from a supermarket and taken into custody again.

He’s since been released on the condition that he stays out of Surrey, unless its to appear in court.

“The number of arrests are a strong reflection that teamwork made this joint effort a huge success,” Const. Amanda Steed of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police said in the statement.