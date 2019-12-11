RICHMOND, B.C. -- New details are expected Wednesday after a plane crash on Gabriola Island Tuesday evening killed several people.

Some witnesses from the island, which is near Nanaimo, described seeing a small plane in trouble around 6:30 p.m. before hearing a loud sound which shook some homes.

According to a joint statement from the BC Coroners Service and RCMP, the plane crashed on the northwest corner of the island. Gabriola RCMP responded to reports of the crash, and when they arrived on scene officers confirmed multiple fatalities.

It's not known how many people were on board the plane or how many people died.

It appears the plane crashed on land, near Decourcy Drive. Some witnesses have indicated the plane landed in a wooded area.

It isn't yet known what kind of plane was involved, or where it was coming from or going.

The Transportation Safety Board is deploying a team of investigators to the area. It's expected they will arrive on Gabriola Island Wednesday afternoon.

BC Coroners Service is also investigating, saying it is in "the preliminary stages of its fact-finding investigation to determine who died, and how, where, when and by what means the deceased came to their sudden, unexpected deaths."