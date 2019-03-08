

CTV Vancouver





Several separate collisions snarled traffic on both sides of the Port Mann Bridge Friday morning, causing headaches for commuters.

DriveBC reported three accidents on the bridge before 10 a.m., beginning with a crash in the centre lane of the westbound side of the crossing.

For traffic conditions, use our live and interactive map

Get your local forecast on our weather page

Two others were reported in the right through-lane and left Surrey exit lane on the eastbound side.

Crews were dispatched to the busy bridge before 9:30 a.m., but DriveBC warned motorists to expect "heavy delays" if headed to the Port Mann Friday morning.

The cause of the collisions hasn't been confirmed and it's unclear whether anyone was injured.

More snow fell in parts of Metro Vancouver overnight, prompting DriveBC to issue a warning about snow accumulations on the Port Mann overnight.

"Driving conditions are challenging, please exercise caution and reduce your speed," it said in a 1 a.m. tweet.

The fresh snow made for a treacherous commute in parts of Metro Vancouver, including Coquitlam, where residents woke up to even more snowfall on Friday.

On Thursday, a storm delivered as much as 25 centimetres to certain areas of the city.