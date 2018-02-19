

Sandra Hermiston and Ross McLaughlin , CTV Vancouver





Several major dog food brands have been recalled by the FDA after small amounts of an euthanasia drug were discovered inside.

The FDA says low levels of pentobarbital were found in cans of Gravy Train dog food, produced by the JM Smucker’s company. As a result the company has issued a voluntary recall for various wet dog food products.

The company says while veterinarians and animal nutrition specialists have confirmed that extremely low levels of this substance do not pose a threat to pet safety, its presence at any level is not acceptable and not up to its quality standards.

For the complete list of the products being recalled, click here.

Canadians can report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product by filling out a consumer product incident report form.