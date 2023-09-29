Vancouver

    • Multiple assault charges laid after driver strikes pedestrians in Surrey

    A man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after allegedly hitting two people with his vehicle in Surrey.

    Mounties say officers were called to an alleyway on the 5900 block of 172 Street around 1 p.m. Thursday for reports that two pedestrians had been struck.

    Two pedestrians, a man and a woman – both 24 – were taken to hospital with "serious injuries," the Surrey RCMP said in a news release Friday.

    "A suspect was arrested in the area shortly after the collision."

    Nicholas Giles, 24, has now been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. He is in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 3.

    The RCMP is asking anyone who has information or dashcam video that may assist with the investigation to call 604-599-0502.

    Authorities also say they will not be releasing any more information about the incident.

