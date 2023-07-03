'Multiple arrests,' large police presence after shots fired in Maple Ridge, RCMP say

Mounties say multiple arrests have been made after a report of shots fired in a rural area of Maple Ridge Monday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP provided few details in a post about the situation on social media, saying only that there was a large police presence in the 14000 block of Silver Valley Road.

No one was injured in the incident, and "multiple arrests" have been made, according to police.

"Area is contained and situation is under control," Mounties said on Twitter.

"Police will be on scene for the day. Formal media release tomorrow."