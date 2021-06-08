VANCOUVER -- An investigation into a serious multi-vehicle crash is underway in Maple Ridge Tuesday morning after a driver appeared to collide head-on with another vehicle.

The three-vehicle collision happened on Lougheed Highway near 280th Street at about 11:30 p.m. Monday night.

Police say it appeared one driver tried to pass another at the base of the hill. In the process, they collided with a driver head-on in another lane before veering off the road.

The passing driver went down a 20-metre embankment and got trapped, police say, requiring fire crews to cut the roof off the car and do a rope rescue to get them out.

That driver was airlifted to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver that was initially passed by the first also appeared to collide head-on with the vehicle coming from the opposite direction. That driver also had non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver in the third vehicle – the one travelling the opposite direction from the other two, who was hit head-on twice – was uninjured.

Police say the scene could have been much worse. While the investigation is ongoing, speed and alcohol aren't believed to be factors.