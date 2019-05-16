

Drive BC is warning motorists that the Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions between Hope and Merritt following a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred near the Kingsvale Bridge south of Coldwater Road, but the details of what happened are unclear.

Social media images from the scene indicated that least two cars were involved.

The images showed several police vehicle, ground ambulances and an air ambulance at the scene.

Someone could also be seen being carted off a stretcher, but it's unclear how many people were hurt or what the extent of their injuries is.

Drive BC said an assessment is in progress, but had no estimated time of re-opening.

In the meantime, drivers are being asked to use an alternate route via Highway 1.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available

@NEWS1130 @AM730Traffic @cbcnewsbc Vehicle incident (likely a major collision) has the Coquihalla shut down in both directions near the Coldwater exit about 15 minutes south of Merritt. pic.twitter.com/JoBr6C8vTA — Conal Campbell (@conalcampbell) May 17, 2019