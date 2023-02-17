Multi-vehicle crash in Surrey sends 3 people to hospital

Three people were sent to hospital, including one person in critical condition, after a multi-vehicle crash in Surrey on Thursday evening.

Video from the scene of the crash, which happened just after 6 p.m., shows significant damage to a four-door sedan, and debris scattered across 70th and 138th streets.

In an email to CTV News, Surrey RCMP said all three people have since been released from hospital, and added that impairment was ruled out as a cause of the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing, police said.