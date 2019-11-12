

Andrew Weichel, CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER – A crash closed down the Sea to Sky Highway in both directions Tuesday, snarling traffic during the evening rush hour.

Authorities said multiple vehicles collided sometime before 5:30 p.m. at Porteau Cove, about halfway between West Vancouver and Squamish.

It's unclear whether anyone was seriously hurt in the accident.

Emergency crews had to temporarily shut down the northbound and southbound lanes of the busy highway, but they cleared the accident and reopened all lanes within about an hour.

Squamish RCMP asked commuters to be drive carefully through the area Tuesday night because emergency personnel might still be on scene.