Police say they've seized thousands of pounds of drugs and shut down an alleged "multi-million-dollar drug operation" in South Vancouver.

In a statement issued Monday, the VPD said its Organized Crime Section executed search warrants in an industrial area near Oak Street and Marine Drive last week.

During the investigation, police uncovered what they allege were warehouses being used as THC extractions—or "Butane Honey Oil Labs"— to produce high-potency cannabis oils and concentrates for sale in unlicensed pot shops and on the illicit market.

"These were very large and sophisticated illegal operations that posed a significant risk to the public," said Const. Steve Addison. "Although cannabis can now be legally purchased from government regulated and approved retailers, we will not tolerate anyone who tries to cash in by breaking the law and putting the public at risk."

The cannabis products seized by officers include shake, shatter, oils, balms, edibles and lab equipment used to produce the drugs, police said.

It is illegal under Canadian law to use organic solvents such as butane to extract oils from cannabis plants, police said.

"Legally produced cannabis oils can still be purchased from licensed retailers," Addison said. "We encourage recreational cannabis users to purchase their products from government approved and regulated stores."

Edibles still aren't legal in Canada, but are expected to be available to the public by December 2019.