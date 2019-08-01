

Jordan Jiang , CTV News Vancouver





One man has been arrested after police stormed a residence in Abbotsford Wednesday night.

According to neighbours, Abbotsford police officers showed up in front of a residence on Sentinel Drive around 6 p.m.

Multiple officers had their guns drawn and a K-9 unit was staged outside the residence, along with an armoured police vehicle.

Residents said were stunned to see the situation unfold on this quiet residential neighborhood.

At one point, officers could be heard on a loud speaker telling people inside that their house is surrounded, and for anyone inside to come out the front door with nothing in their hands.

After a few hours of unsuccessful negotiations, officers entered the residence with their weapons at around 11 p.m.

Abbotsford police say a man was arrested for a minor offence and that while he initially barricaded himself in his house, he eventually surrendered to police.