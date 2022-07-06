Multi-car crash blocks major street in Surrey; no estimated time of reopening

Mounties say it's unknown how long part of a major street in Surrey will be closed as they investigate a multi-vehicle crash.

The RCMP said the crash happened on 176th Street shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The crash involved "multiple" vehicles, police said in a statement. It is unclear what caused the crash, and Mounties have not provided information on whether anyone was injured.

The southbound lanes of 176th Street are closed between 88 and 96 avenues as officials investigate.

"The investigation is in the early stages and it is unknown how long the road closure will remain in effect," the RCMP said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, including those who may have dash-cam video, is asked to contact the RCMP at 604-599-0502.