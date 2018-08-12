

Wet weather after a prolonged dry spell has triggered several mudslides in the British Columbia interior.

According to DriveBC, portions of Highway 1, Highway 97, and Highway 99 were all closed in both directions for at least a few hours in the vicinity of Cache Creek as a result of mudslides on Sunday.

REMINDER - #BCHwy1 / #BCHwy97 / #BCHwy99 - Due to the severe weather system in the Thompson-Nicola region, multiple mudslides are impacting various highways. We are monitoring this dynamic situation and will share any pertinent info. Drive with caution, check DriveBC for updates. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) August 12, 2018

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Highway 97 was closed in both directions near the village of Clinton, and closed northbound at at its junction with Highway 1 in Cache Creek. At the same time, Highway 99 was close in both directions at Hat Creek Corner.

Highway 1 was closed earlier in the day 23 kilometres west of Savona. As of 12 p.m., it had reopened, but was reduced to alternating one-way traffic.

Tracey Lefebvre told CTV News she was driving home from Kamloops this morning when she shot the following video and posted it to her Facebook page:

See DriveBC’s incident list for the latest updates.