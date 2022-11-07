Much of southern B.C. remains under snowfall warnings as thousands still without power

Much of southern B.C. remains under snowfall warnings Monday morning, including some areas where crews are still working to restore power after the weekend's outages.

Environment Canada's warnings span from the Fraser Valley to Kootenay Lake, where drivers have been told to expect further snow accumulations of five to 10 centimetres in some areas.

That includes on the Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt, and on Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton.

"A Pacific low pressure system southwest of Vancouver Island will continue to spread moisture across the southern interior this morning. The snow will gradually ease through the day as the low moves further south," Environment Canada said in a warning at 4:29 a.m.

Forecasters cautioned that hazardous road conditions can develop suddenly when driving through mountainous areas.

There are also snowfall warnings spanning from the Lower Mainland up to 100 Mile House, and on the eastern side of Vancouver Island.

The north and central coast are under windfall warnings as well, with gusting arctic air of up to 110 km/h being recorded.

"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break," Environment Canada said.

The intensity is expected to wane later on Monday but forecasters said the wind would remain "quite strong" through Tuesday.

Meanwhile, BC Hydro crews are still hard at work repairing storm damage that cut service to some 330,000 customers Friday night. The utility provider said the lights are back on for 98 per cent of customers, though thousands are still waiting.

Those without power included about 1,100 customers in the Lower Mainland, 1,100 in the northern province and 600 in the Thompson-Shuswap region as of Monday morning.

The latest updates on outages and repairs are available on the BC Hydro website.

With files from The Canadian Press