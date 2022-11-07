Much of southern B.C. remains under snowfall warnings as thousands still without power

Environment Canada snowfall and wind warnings cover much of British Columbia, as seen on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. Environment Canada snowfall and wind warnings cover much of British Columbia, as seen on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener