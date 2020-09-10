VANCOUVER -- RCMP have issued a warning about a possible grizzly bear wandering near a residential area of Squamish.

Mounties posted a Tweet Thursday afternoon asking people not to come to the area of Government Road and Garibaldi Way. Anyone who lives in the area is being asked to stay inside.

Police said in the post that the animal is "believed to be a grizzly bear."

Members of the BC Conservation Officer Service and local police officers are in the area investigating. ​

Around 5:30 p.m., RCMP said they believe the bear had left the "immediate area" and gone west towards the train tracks.

"Anyone living or walking in the area, please be cautious," police said in a tweet. "If you see the bear, please call 911 immediately and do not approach."