VANCOUVER -- A police incident at a motel in Kamloops, B.C., early Sunday morning ended with officers using gas to arrest a woman who had allegedly barricaded herself inside a room.

Kamloops RCMP said they received a report of a possible domestic disturbance at a motel on the Trans Canada Highway at around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a man who claimed to have escaped from a suite after a woman attacked him with a knife and threatened his life.

Authorities said gas was deployed after the woman refused to deal with a negotiator who was sent to de-escalate the situation. Other rooms at the motel had already been evacuated as a precaution, police said.

"This was definitely a high-risk incident, involving violence," Staff Sgt. Mat Van Laer said in a news release. "Thankfully nobody got hurt, and the public was very co-operative and understanding of the police presence and action."

The 37-year-old suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Sunday.