VANCOUVER -- Police have released a photo of a vehicle they say was involved in a Surrey shooting that sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

Surrey RCMP shared the photo Wednesday, saying the white Nissan Rouge was spotted in the area around the time of the shooting on Oct 3. Investigators say they think the driver might have information that could help them.

Days later, one thing investigators are still trying to figure out is whether the victim, a 67-year-old man who is now in stable condition in hospital, was the intended target.

"This investigation has unique circumstances that are adding to its complexity," said Cpl. Elenore Sturko, Surrey RCMP media relations officer, in a news release.

"The community wants to know if this could be a case of mistaken identity, and that is one of the key questions investigators are still working to determine."

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, police said, describing him as a tall, skinny man who was wearing a black shirt and black pants.

Surrey RCMP ask anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be provided anonymously through Crime Shoppers.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday