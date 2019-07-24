

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A quiet, northern B.C. town with just a few hundred residents has been left shaken, after it became the launching point into a manhunt for two suspects connected to three deaths.

Dease Lake, with a population most recently estimated at 303 people, is about 1,746 kilometres north of Vancouver – a drive Google Maps estimates to take 21 hours.

For the first time since a report of a burned out vehicle near the community turned into a nationwide hunt for two teens, RCMP addressed residents at a town hall meeting.

"Some of you might hold the most valuable information here," Sgt. Steven Woodcox said to a gym full of Dease Lake residents Tuesday night.

On July 19, Mounties were called to investigate a burning pickup truck on the side of a northern B.C. highway. A truck known to have been driven by two teens was located on Highway 37 near Dease Lake, but the teens weren't there and hadn't checked in with family or friends in a few days.

As police searched the area, they found a man's body at a highway pullout about two kilometres away.

Those two teens, Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have since been identified as suspects in that man's death and in the deaths of Lucas Fowler and his Chynna Deese after their bodies were discovered over 400 kilometres away on the side of a remote portion of the Alaska Highway.

Most recently, RCMP say McLeod and Schmegelsky were spotted in northern Manitoba.

"(They) are no longer in our community," Woodcox said. "So I'm very relieved to hear that, I'm sure you are too."

Woodcox said that officers have been working tirelessly over the past several days.

"We've been literally run off our feet since this whole thing started, adding that several officers have gotten "no sleep since Friday morning."

Even so, Woodcox said these recent events have sparked a concern in the community.

"I've never heard so much concern about safety," he said.

For those traveling along the remote highways around Dease Lake, Woodcox urged drivers to take caution.

"If you're driving on the highway and you're by yourself, should you stop and get out of your car? You should maybe question that. You should probably pull up, maybe roll your window down, say 'do you need something' and go to the next community and call for help.

"Should you get out when you don't know a stranger? Probably not a great idea," he said.

"In a place where you could be on a highway and there may not be another vehicle coming for an hour, in a community where there's no cell service, if you get into danger, there probably is no immediate help. And you have to take all that stuff into consideration."

Woodcox added that details are still vague about the man who was found dead.

"I don't know the particulars of why this man's deceased, what led to that, was it a random act, any of that I don't know," he said. "But it does make us question when we're camping on the side of the road in an area with no cell service, hardly anyone going by, we need to be safe."

While the man hasn't been identified, nobody has been reported missing from the area.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Allison Hurst