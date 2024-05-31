Mounties seize guns, drugs after traffic stop in Kelowna, B.C.

Mounties in Kelowna, B.C., say officers have seized two handguns and more than two kilograms of cocaine and fentanyl following a traffic stop last week.

A statement from the local RCMP detachment says a male driver was arrested and later released from custody while investigators complete their work to support charges in the case.

The man, who police say has a history of involvement in the drug trade in the Okanagan, was pulled over on May 24.

A search of his vehicle turned up a large quantity of illicit drugs, prompting investigators to obtain a search warrant for the man's home, according to the statement.

The searches of both the vehicle and the man's residence yielded 1.25 kilograms of suspected cocaine, 799 grams of suspected fentanyl, 113 grams of suspected methamphetamine and more than 600 suspected prescription pills – all of which were seized, police said.

Officers also confiscated more than $43,000 in cash, a .40-calibre pistol and a .22-calibre pistol fitted with a suppressor.

"Our team is working relentlessly to maintain public safety and to take toxic drugs and weapons off our streets,” Cpl. Nick Brodeur said in the statement.

The Kelowna RCMP said further arrests related to the case "could occur in the near future," and the officers are encouraging anyone with information related to organized crime or the local drug trade to contact the detachment at 250-762-3300.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppers.net.