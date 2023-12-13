Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store

Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.

The theft was reported on Dec. 9 at Westshore Jewelry, located at 730 Goldstream Ave.

Investigators say the man tried on several necklaces before fleeing the store without paying for the jewelry.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old with dark hair, a moustache and medium skin tone. Police say the man has pockmarks on his face and was wearing a dark hoodie with baggy pants.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.