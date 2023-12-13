VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties seek suspect after $20K in jewelry stolen from Langford store

    The theft was reported on Dec. 9 at Westshore Jewelry, located at 730 Goldstream Ave. (RCMP) The theft was reported on Dec. 9 at Westshore Jewelry, located at 730 Goldstream Ave. (RCMP)

    Mounties in Langford, B.C., are searching for a man who allegedly stole $20,000 worth of merchandise from a jewelry store.

    The theft was reported on Dec. 9 at Westshore Jewelry, located at 730 Goldstream Ave.

    Investigators say the man tried on several necklaces before fleeing the store without paying for the jewelry.

    The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old with dark hair, a moustache and medium skin tone. Police say the man has pockmarks on his face and was wearing a dark hoodie with baggy pants.

    Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Liberal MPs divided over Canada voting for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at UN

    The pre-existing divisions in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal caucus over the federal government's positioning on the Israel-Hamas war were thrust back to the forefront on Wednesday, with MPs expressing differing opinions on Canada voting for 'an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.'

    AGING IN CANADA

    AGING IN CANADA Experts say Canada's health-care system isn't ready for an aging population – here's why

    A shortage of health-care workers in Canada has left many seniors unable to secure a family doctor or book surgeries within a reasonable time frame, experts say. With the senior population expected to rise to new heights in the coming decades, doctors are warning that the current state of the health-care system may lead to more delays, which could increase the risk of mortality among seniors unable to access the care they need.

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News