Mounties seek 70-year-old suspect in Burnaby sex assault case

Mounties in Burnaby are asking the public for help identifying a sex assault suspect who they say is a man in his 70s.

The suspect made "an inappropriate comment" and groped a woman as she was walking with her two children last week, Burnaby RCMP said in a news release.

It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 21. The woman was walking near Humphries and 18th avenues when a stranger approached her.

"The man attempted to verbally engage with the woman before making an inappropriate comment and groping her," police said in their release.

"The suspect then hugged the victim before leaving the area."

Mounties described the suspect as an Asian man between 70 and 80 years old. He stands 5'7" tall and was wearing a red jacket that police believe was Columbia brand. Police said he has grey hair and is balding.

RCMP said they have conducted "an extensive video canvass" in the area of the assault, but they did not share any photos of the suspect in their release.

There have not been any similar incidents reported in the area since the assault took place, police said.

“This sexual assault happened in the middle of the day when the victim was walking with two young children,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj, spokesperson for the Burnaby RCMP, in the release.

“We want the public to be aware that this has happened. If you have any information on the identity of the suspect in this case, our investigators want to hear from you.”

Police ask anyone with information to call them at 604-646-9999 and cite file number 22-6079.