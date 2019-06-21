

Chilliwack RCMP are urging the public to help them find a woman missing from the Fraser Valley since early June.

Jennifer Lynn Aleck, of Chilliwack, was last in contact with a friend on June 2.

“Police and family are concerned for Jennifer’s well-being,” wrote Cpl. Mike Rail, spokesperson for the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment, in a news statement.

Investigators believe the 44-year-old may be in the Lower Mainland, and specifically the city of Surrey.

Aleck is a white woman, 5’5” tall, with brown hair and eyes, a tattoo reading “tomater,” as well as a wrist bracelet tattoo.

Anyone with information about Aleck’s whereabouts should contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.