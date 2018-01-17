

Mounties are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in South Surrey.

Officers were dispatched to the 15300-block of 21 Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. on Friday after a woman reported she had been attacked and groped by a man.

Police said the woman screamed and pushed the assailant away, who then fled the area on foot.

“Thankfully, the victim was not physically harmed,” Cpl. Scotty Schumann said in a statement.

The victim described the suspect as a man between 5-7 and 5-8. He was wearing a grey hoodie and a grey backpack at the time of the alleged assault.

Patrol officers detained a man matching the suspect description shortly after the incident, but that person was released with no charges.

The Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation and asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2018-5683.

Tips can be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

“Investigators are hoping someone may have spotted a similar looking person in this area and come forward with that information," Schumann said. "Any detail, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could be what solves a crime.”