VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam RCMP have released surveillance photos of a suspect they say committed two robberies at the same sandwich shop, in hopes someone will be able to identify him.

In both cases, the suspect allegedly robbed a shop on Austin Avenue near Mariner Way in Coquitlam. The first incident took place around 10 p.m. on March 6.

"The suspect allegedly brandished a knife before jumping over the counter and stealing money from the cash register," RCMP said in a news release.

The second robbery took place on March 14 around the same time of day as the first incident, and the suspect also jumped over the counter to allegedly rob the till, Mounties said.

The suspect is described as white, about six feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing a black hoodie and grey sweatpants and is about 20 to 30 years old.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.