Members of the Burnaby RCMP are being praised online for keeping their cool during a tirade captured on cellphone camera.

The video shows a vulgar rant by a group of young men, which occurred on Halloween night. Mounties said the men, who were between the ages of 20 and 30, were asked to stop lighting fireworks after midnight.

A man can be heard saying, "He's not invited. He's not allowed to be on my f--king property."

Someone near the phone is heard agreeing, then telling the Mountie to leave.

"You're not saying anything because you know I'm f--king right," a man says.

The officer on camera asks the men, "The fireworks are over, right?"

And one says they are done, and shouts, "I said that how many f--king times?"

The four-minute clip was posted on Facebook last week and has been viewed more than 40,000 times. Dozens have commented on the behaviour of the officers involved, praising their ability to show restraint and be patient as the men yell and swear.

RCMP Supt. Chuck McDonald said the officers reacted in the way that is expected of them.

"It's not rare for our members to deal with this kind of verbal abuse and aggression. The expectation we have, and we're proud to be able to say what we generally get from the members, is that they respond in a calm and professional manner," he said Monday.

No one was arrested.