

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





Police in Surrey are asking for the public's help identifying some people and vehicles in connection to a shooting earlier this month.

On Aug. 12, shortly before 2 a.m., police responded to reports of shots being fired on King George Boulevard near 105A Avenue. They found a man nearby with a head injury. He was taken to hospital and has since been released.

At the time Surrey RCMP said they thought the incident was targeted and now police have released photos of persons and vehicles of interest. They're hoping the public can help identify them.

The vehicle is a white sedan that may be an older model Cadillac. It has a broken rear passenger-side window.

Investigators are also hoping to identify the people that were in the vehicle and one photo shows four individuals near the car.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.