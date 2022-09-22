Mounties make 'unusual' appeal for driver in Squamish hit-and-run investigation

In what Squamish Mounties admit is "a little unusual," police are asking a suspect they believe was involved in a hit-and-run to come forward.

The bizarre part to the request is that they already took a man into custody, questioned him, and then released him.

“It is a little unusual,” said Insp. Robert Dykstra of the Sea to Sky regional RCMP.

“But it’s the circumstances that we’re in, and I trust my investigators in how they’re proceeding with the investigation.”

The deadly crash happened before midnight on Sept. 2, when the driver of a 1999 Ford F250 came around the corner of Pemberton Avenue at Cleveland Avenue, lost control, flipped the pickup truck, and pinned two women underneath.

Good Samaritans lifted the truck to free the women. They also helped the driver exit the vehicle, but he took off on foot.

A man police believe was behind the wheel was taken into custody and questioned.

“He has been released, and so far no charges have been laid,” said Dykstra.

Squamish RCMP believe they interrogated the right man, but there was not enough evidence to keep him in custody. Nor is there enough evidence now to arrest him again.

One of the women survived the crash, but 44-year-old Gurpreet Sangha died in hospital.

“We seek justice for Gurpreet, and would never want anyone else to go through this kind of pain,” said family spokesperson Lakhbir Saran.

In addition to the driver, police are hoping to speak to others who saw the crash or its aftermath and haven’t talked to investigators.

“We know that there are witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police, and I am extending an appeal to those witnesses to come forward,” Dykstra urged.