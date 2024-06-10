Mounties looking for suspect who rammed 2 police cars, fled from officers
Mounties in Langley are appealing to the public to help them find a suspect they say hit two police cars before fleeing from officers.
Police shared details about the incident on Sunday, saying it unfolded at about 10 a.m. Thursday. Mounties said they received a report about a suspicious vehicle on Fraser Highway near 271 Street. The vehicle, a white BMW SUV reportedly had two different licence plates, which didn't belong to the vehicle.
"A short time later, police arrived in the area and located the vehicle, however, the driver of the white BMW SUV operated the vehicle and rammed two police cars before being disabled," Cpl. Corporal Zynal Sharoom said in a news release.
The passenger was arrested without incident, but the driver ran away, police said.
Mounties collected surveillance video from the area and shared photos of the suspect with the hope someone will recognize them. In the photos, the suspect is seen wearing a black hoodie, a black baseball cap, black sweatpants with writing on one leg and black and white shoes.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information is asked to call the RCMP at 604-532-3200.
