QUESNEL, B.C. -- RCMP in central British Columbia say they are trying to determine the identity of human remains found in a rural area of Quesnel last week.

The remains were found on Wednesday, the same day police reported a search for area resident Louis Korkowski had been underway for 48 hours.

At the time, RCMP said major crimes detectives had joined the case because the 33-year-old's disappearance was considered suspicious.

A statement from Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says Korkowski's disappearance is being treated as a possible abduction.

It says there are many questions linked to the case and the discovery of the unidentified body 40 kilometres west of Quesnel.

The statement says the BC Coroners Service is working with RCMP and “extensive resources” are being devoted to the investigation to “ensure public safety.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2020