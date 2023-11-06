VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mounties investigating suspicious death in Surrey

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)

    Police in Surrey say they are investigating a man’s death in Fraser Heights.

    Mounties provided very few details about the incident. On Sunday, police say they attended a home near 110 Avenue and 161A Street, where officers found a deceased man.

    Police arrested and later released one person.

    “The individuals were known to each other and this was an isolated incident. Police do not believe there is any risk to the greater public,” Surrey RCMP wrote in a news release issued Monday.

    The detachment’s Serious Crime Unit is now investigating the incident, and the BC Coroners Service is determining a cause of death.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Vancouver Island

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News