Mounties investigating sex assault allegations against 'prominent member' of B.C. wine industry
Mounties in the British Columbia Interior say they are investigating allegations of sexual assault against "a prominent member of the South Okanagan wine industry," and are appealing for potential victims or witnesses to come forward and speak with investigators.
The RCMP's South Okanagan detachment is leading the investigation after allegations surfaced that the man sexually assaulted a migrant worker from Mexico, whom he employed.
Investigators believe there may be other victims who have yet to speak with police, the RCMP said in a statement Friday.
"Considering the seriousness of this allegation, and the potential for additional victims, police are reaching out to the community to speak with those who have yet to come forward,” B.C. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. James Grandy said.
"If you have been a victim, or have any information, we’re encouraging you to speak with us."
The Mounties said Spanish-speaking officers are available to assist in the investigation in the event there are language barriers with potential victims or witnesses.
"Due to the ongoing investigation, no further details are being released at this time," police said.
Potential victims and witnesses are encouraged to contact the Oliver RCMP at 250-498-3422.
