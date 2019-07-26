

CTV News Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby say they're investigating an alleged sexual assault near UniverCity.

In a statement, the RCMP said the female victim was out walking at around 4:30 a.m. when she was approached by a man at Highland Court and University Crescent.

"The man is alleged to have approached the victim, assaulted her and then attempted to sexually assault her," police said. "The suspect left the area seconds after attempting to sexually assault the victim, it is unknown in what direction he then went."

The suspect is described as a black man in his late 20s with a medium build and a short, bushy beard. Police say he is six feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie, black sweat pants and black Yankees cap at the time of the alleged incident.

"It is very early in the police investigation into this incident and officers are continuing interviews and video canvassing throughout the day," Mounties said. "At this time there is nothing to suggest that this incident is connected to a previous assault that took place on a trail near SFU on July 14, 2019."

Police are asking anyone who might have been in the area at around 4:30 a.m. on Friday and may have seen anything suspicious to contact investigators at 604-646-9999.

Tips can be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.