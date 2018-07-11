

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Burnaby are investigating after bullets hit a Burnaby, B.C. home during an early morning shooting Wednesday.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of Smith Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

No one was injured, and the RCMP says "this was an isolated incident and there is nothing to indicate any risk to the public."

The shooting is still under investigation, but police provided few details about the suspects or motive.

Those with information can contact Mounties at 604-646-9999.