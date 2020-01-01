VANCOUVER -- A man is in custody after Mounties in Surrey responded to reports of an assault in a Cloverdale home Wednesday.

Officers say they got a call shortly before 2 p.m., alerting them to an alleged assault that was taking place at a home on 175A Street near 61A Avenue.

When they got to the house, Mounties say they found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries, but he was still taken to hospital for treatment. A second man was taken into custody by police.

Even though police say there are no suspects outstanding or any risk to the general public, investigators are still on scene and could be in the area "for an unknown period of time."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact to Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be sent in anonymously through Crime Stoppers.